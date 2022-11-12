“I challenge my fellow Voicers to name one good reason to build Admiral’s Cut. It’s the one thing the citizens and the hotel guy agree on — we don’t need the cut bridged, so why the constant push?”
“The ‘One Less Car’ bicycle gang is at it again. About 10 cars, scooters and bikes waiting in line at the Fort Zach entrance and they cut right in front. I have a pass but don’t try to cut the line. Rules don’t seem to apply to them.”
“Why would the Voicer who hates Fantasy Fest and the ‘appalling’ nudity still attend and look at the beautiful body-painted people? Always a mystery to me.”
“I wonder how much re-improvement for 1st Street and Bertha Street can be done with the $150,000 being spent on another celebration. Don’t we have enough of those around here? Priorities, please.”
“NARCAN will counteract an injected/inhaled fentanyl overdose that manifests quickly. Fentanyl also taints counterfeit Xanax, Percocet and any other street version of a prescription drug. The slowly released fatal overdose kills you while you sleep. It isn’t just recreational drugs.”
“Parrot heads are not leaving because of hotel rates. Casa Marina is doing extensive renovation next year and can’t accommodate that group or any other group. Get your facts before you make up your own scenario.”
“It would be beautiful if the amazing talent within The Studios of Key West starts to do a holiday light display this year on their iconic building at Simonton and Eaton streets. It would be a beautiful gift to the entire community and be great for TSKW.”
“The art and other features cut from the new Key West airport should never have been considered. An airport functioning well certainly was not dependent nor was it improved based on any line item now omitted for budgetary reasons. Makes you wonder what is still budgeted that should be cut.”