“I challenge my fellow Voicers to name one good reason to build Admiral’s Cut. It’s the one thing the citizens and the hotel guy agree on — we don’t need the cut bridged, so why the constant push?”

“The ‘One Less Car’ bicycle gang is at it again. About 10 cars, scooters and bikes waiting in line at the Fort Zach entrance and they cut right in front. I have a pass but don’t try to cut the line. Rules don’t seem to apply to them.”