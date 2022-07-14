“If you knew anything about the real history of Key West you would know that the fishing industry including shrimping and sponging was a hell of a lot more robust before the cruise ships.”
“I wonder if Lady Justice, she who represents our judicial system with her blindfold and scales founded on equality and fairness to all, is aware that she no longer has self-determination of her own body.”
“As certain as Royal Poinciana trees blooming in the spring, the Duval Street business owners start crying in the summer that it’s not crowded enough.”
“How about a three-way stop at the corner of Atlantic and Bertha?”
“Ugly cruise ships blocking the view, causing environmental damage and crowding the streets are not what this island and our people want. We voted against them. Please make them go away!”
“Why do some people habitually attribute negative motives to everyone around them? ‘Everyone’ is doing what they do with malign intent toward them personally. Normal activity is conducted to disturb, discomfit or otherwise disrupt their personal peace. So much worse since the pandemic. Newsflash: it isn’t all about you.”
“Once again, the Rotary Club put on a spectacular Fireworks show. Great job! Much appreciated!”
“The law is the law! Try suing a cruise line, that would be excellent fun to watch!”
“Now that the state has made it clear that they are going to protect their deep-water ports, whether we like it or not, can we move on to restoring our One Human Family?”
“The current discussions about nudity at Fantasy Fest are straight-up discrimination against women and y’all should be ashamed of yourselves.”
“Why do lights at Bernstein Park shine all night long? Light pollution times 10 + the energy & $$$$ lose.”