“This vaccine ‘debate’ is the Darwin Awards gone national. Last words include: ‘Bubba, no one’s gonna make me get the jab’ and ‘It’s a free country.’ It is. A free country in which a life-saving vaccine is readily available and people are too stupid to take it.”
“Well, after searching online for Major William Fraser as mentioned in the July 26, 1856 entry into Hackley’s diary, it appears his ‘black vomit’ led to his death the next day, at the age of 42. He had an interesting military career, if anyone cares to look it up.”
“Without the $27M per year that the cruise ships were paying the city, taxes must go up. The burden falls on non-homesteaded (rental) property, so rents are going up. This allows developers to build as long as there are a few ‘affordable’ units for those with their boats.”
“Long-term effects of vaccine or short-term effects of COVID-19 including ventilator and death? Not to mention being the body in which the next deadly variant could develop. It isn’t just about you. Do the right thing. Get vaccinated.”
“Will the 60% who voted to destroy the vibrant port economy of Key West, please register your names and addresses with the city manager. The rest of us don’t want to be responsible for the huge legal bills and eventual multiple settlements that will be awarded to the many businesses you destroyed. You can pay that bill.”
“In 2014, the City of Key West Commission asked the Housing Authority to create a feasibility study and build a senior living facility on City of Key West Housing Authority property. A top housing provider operated it. Now it’s the county’s fault they are not subsidizing this boondoggle?”
“The unvaccinated are like landmines among us. Any minute, they can explode (get COVID themselves) and throw shrapnel everywhere (spread COVID to others). Not everyone can get vaccinated: children, immune-compromised cancer patients. Just do your bit — it’s free and easy and may save your life and others.”
“Educate yourself on Venice and the cruise industry before spouting off. The large cruise ships have always been outside the city and tendered (taken by small boat) in. Venice has become a mad house not because of cruise ships but because more people can afford to go to these places than ever before!”
“Don’t believe the anti-vax propaganda and microchip BS. If you carry a cellphone, you are as good as microchipped.”
“If Mallory and Navy Mole only allow small ships and larger, cleaner ships go to Pier B, then victory is declared with 40% of ships canceled. The city can avoid bankruptcy from lawsuit. Those who want to save the reef can focus on the real problem: land pollution.”