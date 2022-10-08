“Florida criminal statutes prohibit property owners and their confederates from illegally renting lodging facilities without the requisite license and from evading the bed tax payments (Sections 509.281, 125.104 and 201.17). Such criminal activity should be vigorously prosecuted and cannot be dismissed as ‘non-conforming to code.’ Reduction ad absurdum.”

“City Commissioner is a three- or four-hour, every other week part-time position. Most of the commissioners hold full-time jobs: Two are attorneys, one runs stores, another recently retired from a county job. They should not require a full-time executive paycheck unless they’re donating it.”