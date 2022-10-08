“Florida criminal statutes prohibit property owners and their confederates from illegally renting lodging facilities without the requisite license and from evading the bed tax payments (Sections 509.281, 125.104 and 201.17). Such criminal activity should be vigorously prosecuted and cannot be dismissed as ‘non-conforming to code.’ Reduction ad absurdum.”
“City Commissioner is a three- or four-hour, every other week part-time position. Most of the commissioners hold full-time jobs: Two are attorneys, one runs stores, another recently retired from a county job. They should not require a full-time executive paycheck unless they’re donating it.”
“If the BOCC and City of Key West really want to do something to address the affordable housing crisis instead of pie-in-the-sky schemes like tax credits, they will bring pressure to bear on the military to develop military housing. How many hundreds of single-family residences are occupied by military families that pay market rate rents?”
“I still smirk at Al Gore for talking about climate change and more frequent and bigger hurricanes. This year we had one, Ian. The year with the most major storms? 1950 with eight. And if you look at the top eight years, only one of those years has been in the last 22, 2005. Our climate is constantly evolving.”
“Everyone wants to feel good about saving migrants who come across the U.S. border. But how many can be absorbed into our society safely? Can we say they won’t be trafficked? Saying that we are a sanctuary city encourages migrants to come here, without a pathway to the new life they are looking for.”
“We are lucky Key West is mostly vaccinated. [We were] just told the best way to protect ourselves from incoming hurricanes is to get vaccinated now, and it worked. Ian stayed offshore. When the next hurricane is heading our way, forget the plywood; rush out and get the latest booster.”
“So, you want the governor to bus a load of immigrants to the Keys to fill the jobs that are open? Great. Where are they going to live once bused here? How will they pay that high rent? Oh, and by the way, they are not allowed to work legally, which means they would be paid even less, under the table trying to pay the high rents. ”