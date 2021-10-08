“The Duval Pocket Park is a dump. The flood mitigation did not work. There is litter everywhere including cups, bottles and cigarette butts. I would request that the city put all plans to spend money on Duval Street on hold until you demonstrate you can actually managing a one-block area.”
“Say the name! ‘Conch!’ We hire Conchs in high powerful positions to keep the Bubba system up and running, Cuzzy. This is how it’s been and this is how it’s always going to be, Bubba! Go back to New York!”
“If cruise ships are part of the old-timey Key West you miss, then it was already ruined by the time you first visited.”
“Didn’t we just renovate the Key West Airport less than 10 years ago? Either the Planning Department needs to be fired or we need to live with the very adequate airport we have now.”
“Hi. It’s me again. The evil genius who microchipped your COVID-19 vaccine. I chipped the booster, too. Now I have more control over your mind and I command you all to march naked on Duval Street. Bwaaa ha ha.”
“Living here is like the Twilight Zone. We don’t have enough workers, but let’s quadruple the size of the airport. We have no housing, but the planning board approves every variance, turning small homes into vacation rentals. We’re spending millions ‘reinventing Duval,’ but the Pocket Park is dirty and unmaintained.”
“A $80M expansion to our island airport. You’re selling off another part of the magic of Key West. Way to go!”
“In response to the proposed building height increase for affordable housing, I would like to see a chart. What do past affordable housing projects currently charge for rent, and what percentage of a 40-hour-a-week minimum wage paycheck would this represent? Maybe $15 dollars an hour as well.”
“My Facebook is lighting up every couple hours with new indoor Fantasy Fest events. It’s taking much longer to be served now with our shortage of service workers. I hope we’re prepared for the drunken, angry virus spreaders that will give us an unimaginable spike once over. It’s our own fault.”