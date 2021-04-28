“I believe that the city should be encouraged to do its scenario building as long as they have scenarios that include both cruise ships and no cruise ships. Too often we wait for events to occur before taking action. Regardless, during the waiting period, we could be planning using scenario-driven options.”
“The city is premature asking for input on the future of Mallory Square before the cruise ship issue is settled. The scenario could be 100% opposite pending on whether Mallory Square is going to be a cruise ship port or a locals’ destination. Let’s not waste resources, time and money without knowing the facts.”
“The Key West Planning Commission has published a citizen survey regarding Mallory Square. The online address alone is longer than a giraffe’s neck. Four backward slashes separating numerous words. Something simple like kwsurvey.org was beyond the commission’s ken.”
“To all those opposing the derelict vessel bills currently making their way through the Legislature, are you going to pitch in to pay for the removal of the newest giant burned-out vessel now resting on the bottom near Wisteria Island? Thought not.”
“The height of irony and aggressiveness is the upstate legislator’s preemption of port decisions by ports within a State Area of Critical Concern. So only those ports that are the most vulnerable are forbidden to control the biggest polluters on the seas. This is a perverse and cynical move.”
“A doctor owning property at the Ocean Reef Club has been indicted for bilking UnitedHealth Care out of $42 million. At least he got his vaccination before anyone else in the state.”
“Is there any effort underway to call for a recall of Sen. Anna Maria Rodriguez? Even though in the end she reluctantly voted against SB 426, she has totally disregarded her constituents during the legislative process and didn’t even speak up against the bill was on the floor of the Senate for a vote.”
“Key West may have to go nuclear, declaring itself a republic again if the Fort Myer’s state House Representative succeeds in denying Key West stimulus money.”
“If some expert thinks we don’t need a traffic light at the North College Road and U.S. 1 intersection, then we don’t need lights anywhere.”
“The vote was to limit the number of ship passengers downtown. Now, those excess passengers are going to ‘wreck the reef.’ Sounds like we are victims of a bait-and-switch scam.”