“What is the I.Q. of those who take ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine instead of being vaccinated and, thereafter, wearing a mask? Answer: The same as room temperature mayonnaise.”
“It appears city government has been told by the real powers that run Key West to slow down the whole process of responding to the cruise ship situation. They are just treading water until the ships start pulling into port again, and then it will be too late. Disgraceful.”
“The school board requiring masks at its meetings but leaving them optional for kids in school is a level of hypocrisy I can’t take. When are the next elections? Time to start organizing for candidates that care about kids instead of state politics.”
“Antiparasitics, antibiotics and horse-deworming medications don’t work on viruses.”
“As if riding a bicycle the wrong way on a one-way street isn’t bad enough on a regular street, we do have idiots who ride the wrong way up Bertha, where there is only one lane going the opposite way. What are they thinking? Oh, they’re not. They’re self-centered, all-about-me, lazy dolts.”
“Dr. Robert Malone is not the ‘inventor’ of the mRNA vaccine. It has been in development for 40 years. Googling him will uncover an egocentric narcissist claiming credit where it isn’t due. He’s a wannabe drawing attention to himself. Ignore Malone. Get vaccinated.”
“Immigrants who apply for asylum are not ‘illegals.’”
“For the umpteenth time — masks prevent the spread of COVID. If you wear a mask and an unmasked, infected, person near you coughs/breaths, you can get infected through your eyes/skin. We should all wear masks to prevent the spread — even vaccinated folks can transmit the virus without being sick.”