“I now realize that my vote to create the TDC was the worst voting decision I ever made. The massive advertising campaign is strangling the Keys. Take a ride through Islamorada any afternoon of the year.”
“If a development agreement does not include a ‘forever’ clause, it is just a developer’s giveaway. Shipyard anyone? If Peary goes to market? How about the in-line Trumbo School Board property, all about the money. Not mentioning what we give up in open space for at The Lofts at Bahama Village.”
“Your revisionist history is wrong. Science shows that silt settles quickly and harmlessly. We voted to rid ourselves of the cheap, uneducated tourists who clog our streets looking to buy tacky tee shirts. We prefer smarter, better educated tourists (who can read) who travel on smaller, more elegant ships.”
“You say ‘It has been conclusively proven vaccinated people can spread COVID.’ Yes, we all knew that. But to whom do we spread it? To the unvaccinated — by a vast majority — who then spread it to other unvaccinated, prolonging the problem.”
“Regarding the recent Voice comment on race history, I’m not sure there has been an increase in white nationalism/ supremacy or race-based hate crimes, although some would like us to think so. However, I strongly agree that American history lessons need to cover slavery and race discrimination.”
“Why doesn’t guest columnist Veronique de Rugy try living on minimum wages, before she gets rid of any government-sponsored programs?”
“How appalling that city personnel claimed nothing shut down during COVID. We all see your noses grow when you lie. It’s not a good look. It’s no wonder people dislike politicians, attorneys and government officials.”
“Regarding wind chimes; one person’s music is another one’s noise pollution. It has nothing to do with racism or vaccines.”