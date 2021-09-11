“In the grocery store the other day, I observed a woman without a mask berate a woman wearing a mask. She told the woman with the mask that she was breathing carbon dioxide and that the mask would hold the virus and feed it into her lungs. You can fix ignorance but you can’t fix stupid.”
“When doesn’t the city and county raise property taxes? Hotels are around 90%, record number of tourists, record number of flights and tourists coming into the airport, and property values are extremely high. So why do they need to raise taxes?”
“Key West is suffering from over-tourism.”
“The city attorney is doing his job, he’s trying to save the city from making a really dumb move concerning the cruise ship issue. Anyone can write bad ordinances, we’ve seen recent examples. An unbiased outside law firm will give the city the honest truth and proper direction.”
“Greater good health law supersedes civil law. The fines that the uninformed governor put in place can not be enforced.”
“Three hundred deaths a day in Florida; worse than ever. Majority unvaccinated. Can’t count on the governor to protect Florida residents. Our own collective ignorance and obstinacy are fueling the fire.”
“The paper said Key West is enjoying record sales tax revenues and high property values will add nicely to the property tax revenues. So commissioners want to raise taxes again? When you think of all the tax revenue our tiny island gets, you have to wonder where it all goes.”
“No one disputes that people recovering from COVID have antibodies — for how long is in dispute. So, don’t get vaccinated; when you die or are physically disabled, you will never have to take the vaccine.”
“Boy, are you mandatory vaxers lazy. All you have to do is Google natural immunity COVID-19 and you have reference to multiple studies. The Israeli data, the Cleveland clinic data and on it goes. Look at the podcasts from Dr. Robert Malone, father of the mRNA technology. And then look at the history of viruses.”
“I recently visited Toronto, Canada, and was surprised to find that despite getting the coronavirus vaccine much later than the U.S., vaccination rates in Canada are much higher and almost everyone is still wearing a mask in public. Well surprise, surprise, surprise, their infection rate is much lower than ours! Wake up and smell the coffee, America.”