“No, you stop! Since when are you the judge of the age of people who should and shouldn’t ride a bike? I’ll tell you what’s annoying, people who think they know what’s right for everyone else but clearly not themselves. If you’re unhappy with older people riding bikes and tourists, maybe look in the mirror to see why.”
“How disgusting that one local resident attempted to turn the cruise ship issue into a discrimination issue. His tale was hardly true and how much corruption he has gotten away with due to his position and relationship with powerful people in town is borderline corrupt. How hypocritical.”
“The Delta variant: eliminating people who elect people who don’t believe in climate change. Nature finds a way.”
“When are we going to address the boatyard and city service area on Palm Avenue? Decades of contamination continue with no thought toward the environment.”
“The influx of new, wealthy residents is very annoying. You are not cool riding a bike/tricycle and 50-60 years old is not the time to learn how to on a small, two-way street.
“Sure seems the city contracted into a terrible relationship with Pier B. The contract significantly benefits them to the detriment of the citizens. Seems like a shady, political deal made years ago.”
“The super rich waste our resources and heat the planet with their space tourism adventures as our sea level rises, I’m ashamed to be a human and apologize to the other creatures of the planet.”
“Mr. 10 mph-entitled bicyclist, I’m just gonna leave this right here: Train horn.”
“The city attorney showed whose side he’s on, and it’s certainly not the citizens. Commissioners, please remind him that he works for you, not the other way around.”
“Can the city please do something and make dedicated bike lanes? Why do we have to constantly dodge and give way to wealthy drunkards on tricycles coming from Duval Street. Right-of-way does not mean privilege.”
“Thanks to the Voicer who will hand out lists of the businesses supporting smaller ships. Those are the places where I will be shopping.”
“Will the city uphold the voters’ will with cruise ships, or will they buckle under the pressure from Duval Street greed? I am starting to see cracks in the foundation.”