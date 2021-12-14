“Has anyone been down to the Pocket Park lately? It has a clogged drain near the pier that has created a large filthy, smelly, muddy mess. Broken bricks and paint are coming off walls, trash cans are dirty and sand is taking over the park. Who is responsible for maintaining it?”
“Monroe County needs to make a rule. Before anyone is put on the ballot, the election supervisor needs to ensure they actually live in the district and have no issues that would preclude them from executing their duties!”
“It is shameful that after all the effort that went into passing the clean water and clean air acts and all the other subsequent statutes that protect our endangered species and our waters from things like excess turbidity in our Key West Harbor from cruise ships, our government agencies, on all levels, refuse to enforce them.”
“The Key West Police Department should be defending our right to peacefully protest large cruise ships. They should not be defending private interests who do not like our message. We are the actual local citizens here, the resort is not.”
“In one breath the county says U.S. 1 is obsolete and needs to be fixed due to the capacity, then they approve to shut it down for a day to shoot some commercial! Really?”
“It’s disgraceful that anti-lodge cruise ship protesters feel like it’s necessary to inform debarking cruise ship passages that they voted for smaller cruise ships. They should think about how they may have put a damper on the passengers’ day and gave them a very bad sign of One Human Family.”
“What responsible parent rents a bike for a child in a cocktail-infused tourist town? Visitors are in their cups and unfamiliar with the one-way streets. Locals are circling endlessly in search of parking not expecting suburban-style child cyclists. Parents, use your heads!”
“Dear anti-vax tyrant, I don’t know what you are reading, but you are wrong. I know of many people with ‘natural’ immunity that have had COVID more than once. Most hospitalized, sick and dying are unvaccinated. Stop spreading misinformation.”