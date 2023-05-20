“Missing sitting in that divey little airport bar just off the tarmac while watching the incoming passengers trudge in off the planes while lugging their bags. The place had a lovely third world flair to it. But with all of the people cramming into this place now I guess that they do need a more ‘efficient’ and polished system.”
“For most Americans ‘the day the music died’ refers to Feb. 3, 1959. Here, the day will be May 24, when the city cuts back art and music to transition from being a party city to a quiet peaceful retirement community for the uber-wealthy.”
“In theory, the best thing about our country is voting. A billionaire and a valued farmworker share one thing, maybe two. We all get one vote. Whatever ID is required, please just have it, show up, vote and make it count. No time like the present to vote.”
“Florida’s Supreme Court eliminated a requirement that licensed attorneys, as part of their continuing legal education, take courses focusing on the challenges facing underrepresented groups in the legal profession: e.g., workplace harassment, barriers to hiring, and lack of professional development. The legal profession should not become desensitized to these injustices.”
“Just a few short years ago, a sitting president actually passed by my street waving from ‘The Beast’ limousine. This historic occasion should be memorialized, just as visits from Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, Kennedy and even British Prime Minister Macmillan were. Let’s rename United Street ‘Trump Way!’”
“Actually, what is more sad is that some people are so sanctimonious that they feel it is proper to pass judgment on how parents choose to raise their very own children, without even knowing them. How about you raise your children and let others raise theirs.”