“Does anybody know if the operating system of the booster microchips are compatible with those from the earlier vaccines? If not, can the updates be done remotely or do I need to plug in to something?”
“If you believe that you voted to reduce the number of cruise ships and passengers, listen carefully. Wednesday, the Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas came in. The first cruise ship in over a year. They discharged one passenger. The critics are complaining that is too much.”
“Mosquito Control isn’t spraying poison; it’s Bti, a bacteria harmful only to mosquito and black fly larvae. It has been used as a safe alternative to pesticides for 45 years and can be purchased in any hardware store. As for 8 a.m., that’s the least busy time of day pedestrian-wise.”
“Now that people are aware of ‘balance billing’ due to the fiasco with our hospitals, are you aware that the City of Key West does this terrible practice for ambulance service? That’s right, BCBS paid the city $900 for my ambulance ride, but I had to pay $600 more.”
“You are correct, you don’t know much about ivermectin. The FDA, the manufacturer of the drug and all reputable medical literature advised against it. The only doctor here who prescribes it advises against COVID vaccines. Hope this helps.”
“Of course the Duval pocket park is a big improvement, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be maintained. This morning, as usual, the park was full of litter, cigarette butts and discarded cups. Seagrass has not been cleaned in days. We deserve clean parks, not filthy ones.”
“Vaccine rate up, COVID hospitalizations down. Gosh, could there be a connection?”
“The reason for the failure of the hired ER physicians at the Baptist hospitals to accept most common health insurance is simple greed. The solution is to hire a different ER group.
“Fifty years ago they said tall buildings will surround the island if you let them. It will become a bowl. Eisenhower Drive is underwater for days after a heavy rain now!”
“The Key West taxpayers just spent $1 million dollars buying 24 police cruisers. Do we ever have that many cars on patrol at the same time?”
“The state highway officials need to actually drive on U.S. 1 and see for themselves where there are now ‘no passing’ zones that are not needed.”