“I have a good chuckle every-time I hear the Aqueduct Authority talking about needing to replace their old, WWII-vintage mains. Boston has wooden mains from the 1700s still working under high pressure.”
“Actually, the makeshift temporary facilities at Fishermen’s Hospital are very nice.”
“There have been a number of comments in this column of negative experiences at the Key West airport due to congestion. Yet I see on my cellphone flight tracker an additional flight, this time from Pittsburgh. Isn’t it obvious to the airport director that only so many planes and people can occupy a single space at any one time?”
“I have noticed for a while now that there is only one flag flying at Mallory Square. It is the State of Florida flag. There has always been three flags. The USA flag, the State of Florida flag and the POW flag. Where did the USA and POW flags go?”
“It should come as no surprise that a local developer has had a binder on the Trumbo School Board property. He does not believe in density requirements or restrictions. It has not gone forward because what has been floated is overly dense. In its location, better served as a park.”
“The County Commissioners want to make a special district so a small section of county taxpayers pay for the mismanaged Poinciana Gardens. The gesture may appear to be for the people; however, the final decision to take on this financial burden should be made by the people. The county should put this matter to referendum.”
“Crooked elections have been a problem since the beginning of democracy. If we can’t rebuild confidence in the election process, we may lose our democracy.”
“A recent letter argued that the BOCC should not financially assist Poinciana. The letter intentionally ignored the yearly cost ($1.5 million) of supporting Bayshore. Let’s close Bayshore, move the residents to Poinciana and use some of the county’s current expenditure to allow Poinciana to continue to provide elder care.”
“‘It’s not what you don’t know that hurts you, it’s what you know that just ain’t so.’ Quote by Satchel Paige. Don’t fret, I’m probably guilty of this on occasion, too.”