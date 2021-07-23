“’There will be a long discussion on new revenue sources,’ Mayor Johnston said, ‘generating money with venues that for 50 years have been free will be part of the considerations.’ Hopefully these are taxes on tourist-related activities; locals are fed up with funding Disneyland for visitors.”
“Why can’t the TDC spend some on landscaping to improve the tourism experience. Imagine what $1 million dollars in trees would do. That’s less than 2% of their annual budget. It’s time to transition to improvements here, not more staff and advertising.”
“Listen to the experts. We cannot let our guards down now. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading and spreading quickly. Let’s act now. Cancel gatherings like Fantasy Fest, boat races, Parrot Head convention, et al. I have heard several comments from customers/tourists saying they will wear no masks again.”
“’Bum Farto the Musical’ should not be done by an out-of-town entertainment company but by one of Key West’s wonderful professional theaters with local actors of which there are many with talent. If out of towners take the stage, I am not going.”
“OMG! Our beach water testing with poop! How can that be when the cruise ships have not been here?”
“Sorry to say the ‘bad flu’ isn’t over. Guess which state has the second-highest rate of COVID infections? Young people and the unvaccinated are the majority of the positive cases. Get vaccinated now!”
“There has not been a cruise ship here in 15 months. Your business doesn’t need them, or you would be closed. There are more jobs than workers. Anyone laid off due to fewer ships can get another job today. The vote already took place, you lost. Get over it.”
“Key West has 20% of all the coronavirus cases in the U.S. this week. Isn’t it time to cancel Fantasy Fest before we (irritate) more people who may lose deposits or worse, come here and tear up the place Let’s be smart about this!”
“The Cubans who are going by boat to protest totalitarianism are risking a $25,000 fine and 15 years of imprisonment by the U.S. government if they go. Ridiculous!”
“This would be good time to publish the rules and regulations for bicycle use in Florida and/or Monroe County. The recent controversy is disturbing.”
“Four states accounted for more than 40% of all coronavirus cases in the past week, with one in five of all cases occurring in Florida alone. Currently, the state is reporting new infections, more than four times the national average. The response? Selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise.”