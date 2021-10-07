“Just read comments regarding Brewfest and Womenfest COVID infractions. I had to laugh! As just one example recently, the Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts hit four record attendance days, and hosted in excess of 1.5 million people in 10 days. No masks, no ridiculous hand sanitizing. Stop being stupid.”
“The anti-cruise tourist folks like to diminish their opposition as ‘wealthy businessmen’ looking to protect their money. Since when is net worth a measure of the truth? Anyone who seeks to divide us by income, class, race, origin, or any such parameter has lost the argument and should be shunned.”
“My Facebook is lighting up every couple hours with new indoor Fantasy Fest events. It’s taking much longer to be served now with our shortage of service workers. I hope we’re prepared for the drunken, angry virus spreaders that will give us an unimaginable spike once over. It’s our own fault.”
“I see so many men wearing their hats indoors in Key West. When did we lose our manners? My second grade teacher would be standing outside the restaurants with her ruler if she was still with us.”
“Kudos to the policeman who got the scooters off the bike path recently. Wish he’d come by every day as golf carts were blocking the path this morning.”
“We’ve done the cost/benefit analysis of cruise ship passengers and decided against them, but when are we going to do the same for incoming vehicle traffic? Nine times out of 10 it’s impatient out-of-county drivers who are killing us, committing crimes and importing drugs. Bring back the blockade.”
“City and state laws requiring mandatory vaccinations and similar policies ordered by private companies have resulted in a surge of vaccinations. As soon as the ‘cost’ of vaccinations is job loss or prevention from entering a theater, restaurant or religious venue, people get the shots. Wake up, Key West.”
“Regarding the county hiring a lead contractor for remodeling the airport: It is destined to be completed in 2024. That is three more years of airport torture. And, has any project of this size ever been completed on time? Remember the North Roosevelt project. The best laid plans ...”
“According to the Supreme Court, free speech does not include lying (eg, you can’t yell ‘fire’ in a movie theater). Look up the ruling.”