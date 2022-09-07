“I love my neighbors in Key West. They are the same kind of degenerate that I am.”
“’Keys tax rates may skyrocket.’ All that spending by the City of Key West and Monroe County based on the COVID handouts is coming full circle. Pretty sure both the City of Key West and Monroe County said no tax increases back when they were all spending like crazy.”
“I’ve never heard anyone call a cruise ship ‘beautiful.’ I myself have never seen one with nice lines. Including our most recent frequent guest. Yikes.”
“I’m from a place with daily shootings as well. Perhaps the shooters are angry or exhausted or unstable because wind chimes have been clanging constantly and they get no respite at home or away, day or night. Persistent noise (i.e. ‘sound torture’) leads to sleep deprivation. Both are recognized torture techniques.”
“I’m considering buying a gas-powered leaf blower to keep my wind chimes active on calm days.”
“When leaders advocate concepts that go against every grain of common sense and centuries of human understanding, and when people are robbed of dignity by being given something for nothing, we are on the verge of a societal and cultural calamity.”
“A lot of people say that global warming has nothing to do with humans and is a natural event. Looks like we all should just party on while doing business as usual until we can’t anymore.”
“Someone should really do something about the libraries. One hardly has books and I fear all the libraries are going that way. The staff is under paid at only $16, while the administration makes $30-40. Pay your workers more, not your administration!”
“What if the Texas governor decides to send a couple of busloads of migrants to the ‘sanctuary city’ of Key West? We don’t have enough affordable housing now. We do have a worker shortage ripe for exploiting these people. City Commission should rethink this policy.”