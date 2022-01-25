“Are we seriously back on wind chimes? They’re simple: if they don’t bother anyone else, then you’re good to have them. If they do bother the neighbors, then ‘no.’ Love the sound? Find an app for your phone or computer and enjoy it within your walls. There. Done. You’re welcome.”
“PSA: The lines in a parking lot delineate individual spots. If you are over or on the line, your entitlement is out of line.”
“Both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can catch and spread omicron. The unvaccinated pose no more risk to the public than the vaccinated. Researchers at Johns Hopkins say that omicron gives immunity to delta, just as cow pox gave us immunity from small pox.”
“I love reading Hackley’s diary. It’s a look back to life then and what was acceptable, like carrying a gun to shoot birds. Also it’s interesting all the people that come and go, the ships and learning about medicine used, some of which are dangerous.”
“Home remedies, Listerine mouthwash, vitamins and chicken soup have been proffered for use for various ailments. No one is discouraging their use, but they do not provide tangible benefits against COVID and its variants, and they, along with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, are not substitutes for vaccinations.”
“Traffic enforcement obviously requires more than eight or more empty decoy Sheriff’s Office cars to ensure the safety of Keys’ citizens and visitors traveling U.S. 1. Taxpayers are owed a dedicated plan to address actual traffic enforcement, accidents and fatalities, and the need for mitigation strategies.”
“Maybe the anti-cruise ship crowd has it right. The recent explosion of COVID cases on Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise lines, despite the fact that all passengers and crew were vaccinated, gives additional support for keeping these ships away. Need to keep Duval COVID free.”
“Big surprise, the airport is going to destroy more wetlands than originally planned. Can’t wait to see all of the ‘surprises’ with the 3.2.”