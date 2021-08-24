“To the ‘freedom fighter’ who suggests we all should stay home if we are afraid of the mask-less spreading COVID-19. Perhaps you would be willing to spend a little more to support our local businesses to make up for our absence. Unless you don’t mind another lockdown. Hey, you know what they say: Freedom is not free.”
“There was a crew in an unmarked bucket truck working on overhead wires at 1 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the corner of White and Von Phister. The internet has been out ever since.”
“As long as we continue to have thousands of unmasked tourists here every day, our mask mandates in schools, city buildings, etc. will be rendered completely useless.”
“Go stand by the statue at the Southernmost Point paid for by Waste Management and ask yourself why they always get what they want from the city. Even when they aren’t the lowest bidder on contracts.”
“To the Voicer who said ‘My kids and I won’t be wearing masks,’ what a caring and loving mother you are. You and your kids are the ones who should stay home.”
“Keep in mind, the city does not own or run the Key West airport. The county of Monroe does.”
“Not only should she be in contention for Fantasy Fest Queen, I think she should be given a royal title. Perhaps, Duchesse of the Conch Republic or Grand Dame in Waiting of Key West, but please, let’s use her full name — Purple Egg-Face Lady!”
“During our next measles outbreak, my kids will not be wearing a mask and neither will I. Stay home if you are scared.”
“Fantasy Fest was canceled last year. This year we have more cases, a higher positivity rate and we’re going to have Fantasy Fest. How is that rational? Don’t say the vaccine, because it is not working. Huge numbers of cases in vaccinated folks.”
“Yes, more deputies in Islamorada are needed; meanwhile, from Big Pine to Key West driving on U.S. 1 is like a NASCAR event daily.”
“How do you hold parents accountable when they send their child to school with a 102-degree fever? The child tells the school that a family member has COVID-19. Parents, please do the right thing, these are children. Notify the school. You may save a life.”