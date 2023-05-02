“Can the police patrol Truman Waterfront and Truman Annex in the morning, making these packs of bikes obey the law? The stop signs are not optional. Pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks. Maybe bikes should be banned from Old Town. At least cars don’t run you down.”
“School Board just awarded a $20M contract for the baseball field rebuild, ignoring a $5M bid from a qualified contractor. Many spoke out against the costly proposal, but they were dismissed. School Board members have no regard for the taxpayers and need to be re-educated.”
“To the Voicer who wanted people like us to rent our guest apartment, we just did. After 17 years of using it only four-six weeks a year, shamefully under-used, we’re taking in a couple + service dog, both local workers, as ‘roommates’ for $1,200/month plus helping us late-70s geezers keep the whole place up. Good for them, us, and, as the Voicer said, the whole city.”
“To the Voicer commenting about Airbnb regulations: Florida law bars municipalities from passing any further law regulating vacation rentals. That’s why we’re in this situation.”
“The people who want to see more noise, loud music and hordes of tourists here are on the losing side of the battle. Most of you don’t actually live in Key West, and just like the cruise ship referendum, those living here will decide. Move to Nashville while you can.”
“Someone misspelled that ‘whale oil’ thing.”
“I’m old enough to remember when Citizens’ Voice comments were funny.”