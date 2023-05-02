“Can the police patrol Truman Waterfront and Truman Annex in the morning, making these packs of bikes obey the law? The stop signs are not optional. Pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks. Maybe bikes should be banned from Old Town. At least cars don’t run you down.”

“School Board just awarded a $20M contract for the baseball field rebuild, ignoring a $5M bid from a qualified contractor. Many spoke out against the costly proposal, but they were dismissed. School Board members have no regard for the taxpayers and need to be re-educated.”