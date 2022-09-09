“For goodness sake, take down the darn wind chimes! Torturing your neighbors and, by extension, everyone who reads this column is ridiculous. If the chimes clang half as often as comments are posted in the Citizens’ Voice, then you are at best a neighborhood nuisance: more likely an inconsiderate jerk.”
“I hope with all the money that’s going into ‘improving’ and expanding the airport, they have money to pay people to work there. I flew out Wednesday and not one sink worked in the women’s bathroom — it was dirty and messy and the toilet was difficult to flush. Also the water station was gross. ”
“America was created, and I hope still exists, to help people fleeing oppressive and dangerous regimes like we see in Cuba. Our leaders seem incapable to do the right thing. We need another citizen initiative. We need another Mariel boatlift. We the people of United States can no longer witness nor permit this human tragedy.”
“Student loan forgiveness is an investment in America’s future! It will help mitigate current social and economic problems: reduced homeownership and endless delays in starting a family or creating small businesses. Its greatest effect will be financially helping those who want to be equal partners in the American dream.”
“What is happening to our island? I’ve recently witnessed tourists on a golf cart rental verbally harass and assault our local residents. Tourists have become unruly. Our ‘One Human Family’ atmosphere is quickly disappearing. We must demand better from these visitors before Key West loses its spark.”
“The fact that [a beer company] is the sponsor of the Fantasy Fest parade tells you just how tacky this event has become. This town makers Myrtle Beach look classy.”
“Voting rights for Shark Key millionaires and cruise ship passengers is the only way to ‘Make Key West Great Again for our One Human Family.’”