“Why doesn’t somebody around here look into the home-built powertrains they are fashioning in those incredible Cuban chugs? There is some inventive engineering going on there.”
“How do these new music festivals during peak season, when hotels would be full anyway, benefit anyone but the organizer? Instead of taking tours, visiting local bars, music venues and restaurants; they are at the amphitheater. Without this event, hotels would still be full and local businesses making the money.”
“Florida is consistent, if nothing else. It seceded from the Union; fought to maintain slavery; called the Confederate soldiers ‘heroes;’ fostered a segregated way of life; passed statutes making it more difficult for Blacks to vote; and now promotes laws to prevent students from discussing systemic racism.”
“Coffee Butler Amphitheater is owned by the City of Key West and managed by Rams Head. The city needs to amend the management contract and direct Rams Head to sell tickets first to the residents of Key West (who own the venue) and then a day or two later they can sell the remaining tickets.”
“I certainly do not have a problem with rich people buying homes here. Respect for neighborhoods goes a long way here. When a home is vacant for most of the year, it still needs to be maintained. Rather have pool and garden service than obnoxious vacation rental people next door.”
“A crosswalk sign at William and Eaton street! Fantastic! Now let’s get some on Elizabeth and Margaret streets and don’t forget to open the Margaret street cemetery gate, too! Making Key West pedestrian friendly is progressing! Thanks!”
“South Roosevelt roadwork: This project will eliminate one lane westbound from near the airport to Bertha Street, so tourists will crawl/stop in the single lane while they video their ‘first impressions’ of Key West. Lost 18 wheelers, moving vans and codgers will all add to this mess.”
“It shouldn’t be the city’s job to provide for ‘affordable housing.’ [Some local] businesses like have been providing for employee housing for decades. Blame your employer for not assisting you with housing woes and more so if they are a large corporation.”