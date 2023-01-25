“Why doesn’t somebody around here look into the home-built powertrains they are fashioning in those incredible Cuban chugs? There is some inventive engineering going on there.”

“How do these new music festivals during peak season, when hotels would be full anyway, benefit anyone but the organizer? Instead of taking tours, visiting local bars, music venues and restaurants; they are at the amphitheater. Without this event, hotels would still be full and local businesses making the money.”