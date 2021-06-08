"I have yet to get an answer from a single County Commissioner when I asked 'What do you think the maximum budget should be for the TDC?' I guess I’m not surprised, but it would be nice if you had the decency to at least reply."
"The airport is getting worse by the day. I sat on the tarmac for over 30 minutes due to 'congestion.' Took almost an hour to get luggage. I saw the police confiscate liquor from a group of tourists on the tarmac attempting to board a plane."
"Can someone explain to me why Monroe County is listed as a high risk location for COVID exposure? We have the second highest vaccination rate in Florida. We have fewer than two daily cases. We have a death rate that is next to zero, but we're high risk?"
"The director of the TDC’s editorial left out the biggest beneficiary of the huge tourism spending and sky high hotel rates. It’s her organization, the TDC. Based on current collection, this organization is on track to be have a hundred million dollar budget! Time to lower the bed tax now."
"If Poinciana Gardens is only half full, why can't they rent the other half as regular apartments? Those tenants would not need the expensive assisted living services."
"So Caitlyn Jenner says 'It was easier to come out as trans than Republican'? Well, it should be. There's no shame in being transgender."
"I recently got a call from a the vacation rental company that manages my rentals, encouraging me to cancel my existing reservations for next year and rent them again at a higher price. Realtors have become the new personal injury lawyers. Greedy, ethics free, ambulance chasers. P.S. I said 'no.'
"It's coming: soon, nearly one in four Americans will be 65 years and older, and the number of 85-plus will triple. As the demand for elder care has spiked, so too have costs. The Monroe County BOCC must intervene to save Poinciana or elder care in this area will collapse."
"Businesses and schools, government offices, stores and restaurants all open for business and many sans masks requirements. Why isn’t my bank on Summerland open yet? Time to provide customer service or advise you are closing the doors permanently so we can seek options."
"Why do people feel compelled to remove Royal Poinciana blossoms from the sidewalks? I get they might interfere with your garden or pool but I kinda like them on roofs and sidewalks. They don't last long and the color is nice whether or not still attached to the tree."
"It's been two months since Rep. Alcee Hastings (D) died and DeSantis has not as yet scheduled a special election to replace the deceased congressman. Will he ever? Meanwhile, New Mexico has already elected Melanie Stansbury to replace a congresswoman who became Interior Secretary."