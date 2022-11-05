“Another KWHS teacher is leaving the classroom mid-year for an ‘administrative position.’ All the money is being spent at the top, not in the classrooms. We do not need more administrative positions, we need teachers in the classrooms!”
“What’s the point of having a city planner if the city commission ignores their professional expertise and recommendations? Let those talented staff go, and they can work somewhere where their work won’t be in vain.”
“How can it be legal to have the ‘F’ word on a political sticker but stores can’t have T-shirts with that word displayed in windows? For those people who are rude enough to put a bumper sticker on your car with the ‘F’ word, hope you feel good and empowered when children behind your car can read that. Great job at spreading hate.”
“Question: Will the city fix the ever-present water leak on 1st Street at Patterson before the final coat of pavement is put down, or rip up new pavement afterwards? My bet is afterwards.”
“Recent article states suicide rates in Monroe County at 24%. This is not true. A little common sense would illustrate that 24% of your friends did not kill themselves last year. Rate is not the same as percent. There are 24 suicides out of 100,000 people. Or .024%”
“I appreciate the Voicer who pointed out that no workforce housing requirement was associated with the resort to be built in Marathon. Once more locals are walked over. Locals should be the islands’ priority. The city council should authorize a locals’ advisory committee whose mission is to be in constant contact with the locals’ needs and wants and communicate that information to the city council.”
“Who cares about Admiral’s Cut? Duval Street is a dump full of crude T-shirts, drugs and bad cover bands and passed-out drunks. Music blares into residential areas and our roads flood in a rain shower. Yet our commissioners are worried about using tax money to take private property.”