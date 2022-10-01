"Yes, we voted to limit cruise ships. Believe me, those people that are now filling illegal Airbnbs are not those that used to come on cruise ships. A cruise is $350 for a week, it is lodging and food. These illegal Airbnbs are more than that for one night and no food. Different consumer demographics and socioeconomic groups."
"The kids are back in school and the summer doldrums continue. No one out on Duval Street weekdays. Yet another small business giving up. Thank Tallahassee for the occasional cruise ship to keep people working in spite of an anti-business city hall."
"I liked Tank Island better before it was Delray-Beach-On-The-Bight. Too many oligarchs, not enough of that old-time charm."
"Despite our virtue signaling, when migrants approach, we call 911. Armed city police officers come and capture the migrants, notify Custom and Border Patrol, and detain the migrants until CBP arrests them. This is not how a sanctuary city operates."
"With all the fear-mongering about losing cruise ship jobs, it’s important to consider the new jobs that were created to get paid to make Citizen's Voice comments on behalf of billionaire anti-democracy anti-environment out-of-town thugs."
"According to the Citizen, property values went up over 9%, and the city still wants to raise property taxes by 12.5%. Am I looking at this correctly? That's a total increase of over 21%? Plus a 150% raise to commissioners and mayor. I guess now we know how they really think about affordable housing."
"[A grocery] in Marathon, refused to allow citizens to set up a voter registration table. [Another grocery] embraced democracy."
"Higher salaries to attract younger city commissioners? Maybe. Want to kick off septuagenarian dead wood? Better to impose stricter limits on time served. Currently, city commissioners serve for 12 years. Why? Is the learning curve for commissioners steeper? No more than two terms."