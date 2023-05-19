“All around Key West there are dozens of huge, overgrown trees hanging dangerously over streets and lanes. Overwhelmingly, these untrimmed trees are on city property yet the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Tree Commission do nothing. Remember Hurricane Georges?”
“Thank you, Mosquito Control driving guys. We heard and saw you drive by in late evening after our big rain this past weekend. Glad you are staying on top of it.”
“So is there any place in the world where a government is using experimentally modified mosquitoes? Other than our gullible leaders of Monroe County?”
“Forget about the idea of connecting Admiral’s Cut with Mallory Square, and get eminent domain (the seizing of private property by the government) out of the conversation, regardless. All that will do is allow hordes of rowdy people, many possibly inebriated, to potentially ruin a great and peaceful family park. ”
“For a gated community like the Truman Annex, not having thousands of tourists tromping around your house is priceless.”
“Do you ever get the sense the people who love our trees hate our people? The vitriol they spew at anyone who wants to remove a tree (often regardless of reason or age or tree condition) is toxic. Your house, your yard, your tree: they aren’t public property.”
“The county commission is considering becoming a charter county so they can raise taxes? Partially to start a transportation division. What are we paying a transportation director for if he has nothing to do? Sure is easy to spend other people’s money!”
“Speak for yourself. Admiral’s Cut bridge would transform the city for the better. I would want nothing more than to be able to run or walk along the waterway all the way through the Truman Waterway Park and all the way to Fort Zachary Taylor.”
“Dear Mr. Skeleton, I’m not sure who’s behind your ever-changing costumes and creative settings throughout the year, but please thank them for us! We love you, and the joy you bring to this community, especially on Halloween and Christmas, is amazing! Hats off to you, and your creators!”