“Why isn’t the situation at Coral Hammock getting any press? Dozens of my neighbors will be losing their homes since the county seems ready to allow short-term vacation rentals. Please stop talking about needing affordable housing while allowing more than a hundred units to have short-term rental licenses!”
“There are 825 monthly rental licenses granted by the city after May 3. Do commissioners seriously think you can take these back? You granted them. There will be huge lawsuits, complaints to state legislators and we may lose all rental restrictions. Why wasn’t a temporary hold put on new licenses?”
“Asking prices for homes are reduced as the owners come to grips with reality. Brokers start with ridiculous prices because they need to accommodate delusional owners in order to get the listing. Only when owners realize their fantasy price is exactly that — a fantasy — does the house sell.”
“In response to the Voicer suggesting pickets for foul T-shirt shops, we did picket. It certainly wasn’t as organized as the Rip-Off group, but I remember Sunday afternoons, a group from a local organization picketed. That’s when the city cracked down with code enforcement and things changed for awhile but gradually crept back in.”
“Obscene language written on T-shirts, jackets and other similar items not constituting ‘fighting words’ or leading to or causing violence are protected under the First Amendment. We can all agree, however, that symbols (e.g., the Confederate flag; swastikas) and words that denigrate fellow citizens demean what Key West stands for.”
“Please. When you show a student athlete in the paper, give his height and weight. Thank you.”
“Where were the One Human Family folks when cruise ship passengers were being publicly demeaned and ridiculed as unwelcome, lower-class tourists by the anti-ship group? I guess some people are just more equal than others.”