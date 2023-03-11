“The Key West Wildlife Center is a first-class organization. I had, what I thought, was an injured bird on my patio. Within five minutes of sending a photo to the center, Peggy called me and assured me there was nothing to worry about. Please support this excellent and much-needed organization.”
“There was a major renovation project planned for Higgs Beach, including relocating the road. Will city taxpayers now be funding that instead of the county? Or will it be another example of tax dollars spent on a plan for a project that will never happen?”
“To the person looking for a real-world website showing sea-level rise, I can only offer this. The mean high water mark at my pier has not changed in 40 years.”
“Shocking but not surprising that most city commissioners and attorney organized to support a [local business] rezoning request — ignoring the unanimous opposition from neighbors. Taxpayers already spent millions defending and paying settlements for the city’s ordinance creating a monopoly for [that business]. When will it end? Shame.”
“‘Can I still vote if I do not bring identification?’ Yes, you will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.”
“Breaking news: City sets new precedent allowing business owners near zoning district boundaries to change their zoning to their liking. Get your request in now, before the courts have the chance to overturn!”
“To all the contractors out there: We’re all glad you’re busy, but you think you can figure out a way of hammering, chiseling and sawing in a quieter way? Or are you already all deaf from not wearing ear protection?”
“If this Crosstown Greenway bike path really exists, why aren’t there any signs so that we can find it?”
“It’s a sad sign when a commissioner’s constituents unanimously speak out against an attack on their property rights, but the commissioner votes against their wishes in favor of a corporate interest with a history of anti-trust violations. Who is being represented, if not the constituents?”
“It’s amazing that the parking lot ‘reconstruction’ at Winn-Dixie is such a mess. No one even directing traffic and no available parking places during the construction. Horrible!”