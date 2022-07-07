“Back in April a family member came to visit and it took exactly one hour to retrieve her bag. I thought it was a fluke. Nope, yesterday I picked up some friends after a short trip and the very same thing happened. Waiting one hour for a suitcase is unacceptable for the size of this airport.”
“Star Parker, in her op-ed piece of July 6, posits the false dichotomy between a ‘culture of death’ and the right of bodily autonomy of women. She also ignores the very misogyny of her arguments in favoring forced pregnancies over the power of choice of her sisters.”
“All so-called captains should know their rules of the road. There is a hierarchy of vessels’ right-of-way. Way up high are ‘vessels constrained by draft’. Way low are flats boats torturing tarpon for pay in a federal channel.”
“When the City Commission bent to the pressure of SCS and ignored the advice of its attorneys, they forfeited any chance to have a say in Pier B’s operation. Not to mention denying Mote Marine $1 million a year in coral restoration funds. SCS should have a bake sale to offset those funds.”
“Why is it the people who are the loudest proponents for public nudity are generally folks one would rather lose an eye over seeing them naked?”
“Why do the police allow the sleeping man with guitar to spend his nights at the Southernmost Point buoy? It’s not like he’s hiding. Is this really want we want?”
“Has anyone considered that, in addition to a gun problem, we have a man problem? Violence with guns is overwhelmingly committed by men. What is going on? Anyone care to really take a look?”
“Since Jan. 20, 2021, America does not look the same.”