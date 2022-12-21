“If you live on Ashe Street, you will soon find that it is going to be a one-way street. One-way streets enable traffic to go much faster and also benefit much larger vehicles than two-way streets. Large vehicles going fast through the neighborhood; is that good for you? I hope so because all that’s left is to remove the sign coverings.”

“Kudos to all who attended last week’s Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service, including Key West city officials, musicians, clergy, homeless advocacy groups and members of the public. It was a moving tribute to the 73 homeless men, women and children who died last year in Monroe County. Yet another example of how we are truly ‘One Human Family.’”