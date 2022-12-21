“If you live on Ashe Street, you will soon find that it is going to be a one-way street. One-way streets enable traffic to go much faster and also benefit much larger vehicles than two-way streets. Large vehicles going fast through the neighborhood; is that good for you? I hope so because all that’s left is to remove the sign coverings.”
“Kudos to all who attended last week’s Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service, including Key West city officials, musicians, clergy, homeless advocacy groups and members of the public. It was a moving tribute to the 73 homeless men, women and children who died last year in Monroe County. Yet another example of how we are truly ‘One Human Family.’”
“I bought an artificial Christmas tree for the homeless shelter, but another person did the same. Does anyone know of a nonprofit that could use a holiday tree?”
“Still waiting for highly-anticipated ‘improvements’ to Bertha. Almost throw my back out every time I drive down it.”
“I live on Blanche Street and there’s nothing wrong with it. If you don’t like it, don’t walk this way.”
“I don’t care what they call the dumb square. I mean, it’s not even a square, for starters, more like a rectangle. But as long as my tax dollars are paying for it, I don’t want no ropes from no cruise ships laying on it.”
“Ellen Mallory provided nursing care for people with yellow fever when there were no other nurses. She ran an excellent boarding house. She was known for her kindness and hospitality. Mallory Square should be in honor of Ellen.”
“Is the city’s ‘Christmas Fund’ so low that we can’t afford new bows for the wreaths on the light poles downtown? The old, faded ones look horrendous!”