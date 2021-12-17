“Here’s a suggestion for the name change: ‘The Fabulous Fest.’”
“Why is the side who won an election being asked to compromise? They have the mandate. The side that disagrees should be bringing an offer, that’s how this works. Imagine if it went the other way. How much would that side be willing to compromise?”
“People should not be forced to be vaccinated against COVID. However, if they choose to not be vaccinated, they should not be allowed to fly, to use public transportation, to attend college, enter public buildings or perform any activity that spreads the virus. That way, the choice to not be vaccinated is theirs.”
‘I know! Let’s have a referendum about Fantasy Fest! We can vote against rampant nudity and in favor of local vendors. Support creativity and family events. Then the city can ignore us completely. And they wonder why workshops and public discussions have weak attendance.”
“One important aspect of protesting the cruise ships is to inform the passengers that large ships are not wanted here. Many of them probably don’t know anything about our struggle here.”
“Why is there a barrier around the lobster pot tree in front of the Boat House?”
“What responsible parent rents a bike for a child in a cocktail-infused tourist town? Visitors are in their cups and unfamiliar with the one-way streets. Locals are circling endlessly in search of parking not expecting suburban-style child cyclists. Parents, use your heads!”
“‘Most of the omicron cases in the United States have been among the vaccinated,’ the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a recent update. And there you have it.”
“What is it with the strollers and dogs on Duval these days? I can’t eat or drink at a bar without obnoxious parents or dog owners taking over barstools or seats with their driveling spawn. This isn’t Orlando or Petworld. Be gone already!”