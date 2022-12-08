“I love that I can bring my blended family to Key West and the grandkids can enjoy the vibe as I did in my 20s. Can we do something about all the head shops, the disgusting T-shirt shops, the public drunks, et al? It’s a shame it’s gotten to this.”

“Unwrapped candy is not an option. Adults and children putting the wrappers in the trash or in their pockets until they return home is the answer. Adults should respect their town and teach the same to their children. This is why we can’t have anything nice.”