“I love that I can bring my blended family to Key West and the grandkids can enjoy the vibe as I did in my 20s. Can we do something about all the head shops, the disgusting T-shirt shops, the public drunks, et al? It’s a shame it’s gotten to this.”
“Unwrapped candy is not an option. Adults and children putting the wrappers in the trash or in their pockets until they return home is the answer. Adults should respect their town and teach the same to their children. This is why we can’t have anything nice.”
“If the mayor wanted to serve all the people in the city, she would focus on repairing the many streets with potholes rather than her exorbitant vision of redeveloping Roosevelt Boulevard and Searstown. The city does not own that property and there is no justification to purchasing it.”
“Perhaps the police could remove the portable electric message boards that are blocking the bike path since they aren’t in use. Also put your message boards in the street, don’t block the sidewalk with messages for drivers.”
“The nature parks on Atlantic Avenue have been deteriorating for years and recently have been damaged by storms. Spend some money on them once in a while; pretend they are baseball fields.”
“Reading the city commission agenda: So the city gave away land to developers for ‘affordable housing’ and as it stands the only people eligible make 140% of the median income? So, by definition, it’s not for your average person?”
“With all the new development on Stock Island, it’s about time we renamed Mount Trashmore with something classier. Suggestions?”
“Your article about the Artisan Market is great to celebrate. The market actually was created by the Key West Food & Wine Festival, as the Wine Market in 2010, an annual event that evolved in the Artisan Market.”