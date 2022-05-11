“In legal circles it is generally good to know the law. The Florida Constitution, Article III, Section 6 requires every bill to have a title and an enacting clause. There’s plenty of Florida law about title sufficiency. ‘Preamble’ knowledge from law school doesn’t override the Florida Constitution.”
“I can put down my dog if I’m tired of being a pet owner. I can terminate my pregnancy. Yet, for some reason, people in this town think they own the trees in my yard and I’m not allowed to remove it unless they say it’s OK.”
“What mature adult rides around with banners, stickers or whatever on their vehicles that spew cruel, offensive remarks about politicians--or anyone. I fiercely defend the right to expression but defending tacky and nasty is beyond me. The same goes for the tacky T-shirt shops. Classless.”
“Since COVID, we know we are getting many more young families and extended families. Hope the City Commission is ready for the onslaught of lawsuits on the vulgarity of Fantasy Fest — an outdated, out-of-control mess influenced by greedy business owners.”
“Florida Statutes 509.032: ‘A local law, ordinance, or regulation may not prohibit vacation rentals or regulate the duration or frequency of rental of vacation rentals.’”
“If the boater owned an offensive flag, do you really think they are capable of any class?”
“Flying ‘offensive’ flags is what free speech is about. Think of the trouble that you were saved trying to be neighborly to people whom you were able to quickly identify as offensive.”
“Student loan forgiveness does not make the debt go away. The borrower/student who went to college/graduate school gets off the hook. The ‘government’ (i.e. everyone who pays taxes) assumes the debt so the lender still gets paid. Waiters/carpenters/gig workers/fishermen pay for the college grads’ debt. How is that fair?
“I challenge the City Manager and City Commission to publish the final amount paid to outside counsel to negotiate a new agreement with Pier B. Money wasted as they rejected his best advice! Casual disregard for taxpayer funds. Turn them all out; they failed the people.”
“I’m thinking, that in the time it took you to write your letter about the drain, you could have thrown on a pair of gloves and solved the problem yourself, and much quicker.”