"When is something going to be about motorized vehicles using the Staples Bridge and the bike path between Kennedy Dr. and 12th street? I see people every day that completely disregard the signs that say 'No motorized vehicles.' Some one is going to get seriously hurt by them."

"Who’s genius idea was it to do construction when season started? Also why can’t we get a longer light at the intersection of College Road and U.S. 1? It’s about two seconds and traffic just sits and backs up. Why doesn’t the city and county do something about this?