"When is something going to be about motorized vehicles using the Staples Bridge and the bike path between Kennedy Dr. and 12th street? I see people every day that completely disregard the signs that say 'No motorized vehicles.' Some one is going to get seriously hurt by them."
"Who’s genius idea was it to do construction when season started? Also why can’t we get a longer light at the intersection of College Road and U.S. 1? It’s about two seconds and traffic just sits and backs up. Why doesn’t the city and county do something about this?
"Don’t ditch the Saturday parade. Let the attendance numbers and the float withdrawals decide where the fun is. Canceling Saturday night would just redirect all the craziness and block-long beer floats into the best parts of the week."
"I thought the outer mole was closed to cruise ships? Caribe nautical has ships coming in there December January and February."
"Time to say goodbye to the powerboat races. One already killed a local in a hit and run. The Confederate flags and 'f' Biden flags are flying and our park has deep gashes in the lawns. When will we realize we don’t need these events that overwhelm our small town?"
"What happened to no more ‘wet foot dry foot?' Migrants reaching land in the Florida and the Keys are being allowed to stay. No wonder there is any extreme increase, the word is out. Time to reinforce the law, please, and it will stop."
"I had a dream: we installed overhead walkways across Roosevelt, no more mauled bicyclists; we installed speed cams, set speed limit to 30 mph, made bayside sidewalk for pedestrians and commercial side for bicycles. Make it so, Teri."
"Will the Parrot Heads moving their annual event out of Key West due to crazy hotel rates finally get the county to shut down the TDC advertising? Or will we run every event out of town so mostly out-of-town hotel owners and hedge funds get even wealthier?"
"Why are there so many attacks against homeowners? When will the city hold apartment complexes accountable to provide affordable housing prices? Stop allowing builders to scam people into thinking they are providing something they’re not. This is not a homeowner issue."
"Six flights departing within 33 minutes of each other makes EYW unbearable, if not unsafe. What is the legal capacity in the passenger corral?"