“To use human lives — men, women, and children — as a political pawn is evil and inhumane. [This] state-sponsored stunt is one of the cruelest and heartless things I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
“So many of my guests at our B&B tell me how much more they prefer town without the hordes of cruise ship passengers who used to be here. Many had stopped visiting due to crowds, but hearing about ship limits, came back and now they plan to return again.”
“Some businesses win and some lose when a cruise ship is in port. My husband works in a historic house near Pier B. His experience is the opposite of the Voicer whose business depends on cruise ships. My husband’s experience is that when a cruise ship is in town, business plummets.”
“Actually what is disgraceful is breaking the laws of the country they want to ‘migrate’ to. Obviously they have no respect for that country or its laws and so probably not a good fit. Perhaps some other country would be better suited. PS: the US has some of the most lenient immigration policies and quotas.”
“ Please keep me in mind if there are any available seats on the next airplane to Martha’s Vineyard. Since I am paying for these flights through my taxes, I think I should be given priority. Also, first class would be nice. Yours truly, A Conch”
“There needs to be a contest whereupon it is decided who closes the shutters of this tired town and reads its last rites. This bloated, tired, overworked touron destination is done. So glad to have gotten an obscene price for my place so I can go somewhere decent.”
“With all the angst about too many cars, airplanes and buses bringing tourists in to impact our infrastructure, we should encourage more cruise ship tourism. No cars, no trash, no impact on police or fire, off island before sunset. It is Tourism Light! And great for our economy.”