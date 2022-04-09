“Key West’s city leadership wants to ‘clean’ Fantasy Fest, ‘ban nudity,’ and get rid of the Fantasy Zone? Will they allow for public discussion before changing the character of this famously hedonistic event?”
“Putting up barriers to block the water views on U.S. 1 is a perfect example of over-tourism ruining what makes this a desirable destination. Too many cars, so block the view so even more can come. We are destroying the Keys and yet advertising more than ever.”
“If our city commissioners can’t handle the heat when they’re called out by their voters, maybe they’re not in the right business. Also, threatening your voters because you have the power is also not wise. Stop scolding us.”
“Key West city streets offer some of the best off-road cycling opportunities in the nation!”
“The school board term limits should have been made applicable to present school board members. Drafting could have made it clear that the statute relied solely on antecedent facts to create new requirements for eligibility to run in future elections, did not violate due process and was not imperishably retroactive.”
“There are street signs around town that are so dirty that they’re barely readable. If you’re driving on Northside Drive or Flagler, for example. They’re the white ones on poles, not painted. Please clean these signs, Public Works.”