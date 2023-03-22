"Is there a reason the police don’t enforce the state law prohibited loud music being played in a car or motorcycle? It’s simple to enforce. No noise meters or anything. We can’t even eat outdoors on Duval due to obnoxious music thumping from cars. Start pulling them over, please."
"Interesting to note how some have progressed from the idea that there is nothing wrong with the world climate, to the idea that there is nothing we can do about it."
"People are worried about the trash from cruise ships; what about the trash from the live-aboards I see every day on South Roosevelt? That's the real threat to the environment."
"In our small town we forget voter ID isn't just about who you are but also where you live. State senators/representatives are elected by district. A move of a few miles might mean a change of U.S. Congressional district as well as state. Perception of election integrity matters: ID helps."
" I am a 23-year full-time resident of Key West. We have to work together to maintain neighborhood harmony. There are limits and one of them is living next to a residential construction project for over 1.5 years that has denied us free access to our home, having to negotiate with the all the truck drivers blocking our off-street parking place and gate entrance. "