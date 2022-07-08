“As usual, thank you to Rotary Club of Key West for the spectacular fireworks. Few small cities have fireworks like we do and people need to understand that it is not the city but Noon Rotary. I am not a member but appreciate their efforts to provide them.”
“Every single Realtor in town showed up to the City Commission meeting to fight against limiting the one-month rentals. It is actually sickening to watch a whole segment of our community fight against the efforts to bring housing back to the workers. ”
“I saw a person drive down Duval Street a couple of days ago without wearing a mask. The very next day, a massive cruise ship arrived in town. Coincidence? I think not.”
“Shame on the commissioners for saying it’s too late in the game to enforce the laws. They always kick the can down the road. You shouldn’t disregard our ordinance because some businesses will be upset. Too bad.”
“Did it ever occur to the commissioners that the reason people don’t build ADUs has nothing to do with setbacks, rents or financing? Maybe it’s because people don’t want strangers living in their backyard!”
“Chumming and jigging for hapless tarpon in the main ship channel when ships are approaching isn’t ‘making a living.’ It’s about as intelligent as playing pickleball on U.S. 1. Both are federal thoroughfares. Real captains know this and act professionally.”
“Now the state wants to require college students to declare their political affiliations. Hitler did that for the entire German population. And we know what happened to those whose affiliations he didn’t like.”
“Why is it that when there’s a big crowd at the commission meeting, they postpone?”
“Hearing or seeing the word ‘patriot’ conjures up a whole new image these days.”
“Fantasy Fest is a 10- or 11-day festival of trash! We forgo our laws, nudity, open containers. If this continues, we will regret it. Each year gets worse with crime, violence, nudity. Thanks for not protecting the community in the name of ‘expressing yourself.’ My kids hate it!”