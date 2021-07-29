“The penalty for boating to Cuba to protest Communism is way more severe than the one for invading our U.S. capital and trying to overthrow our government.”
“Funny how Keys Energy can somehow manage to block U.S. 1 five days a week for ‘maintenance’ but can’t seem to keep the power on after small storm. Good job!”
“Unvaccinated make up 99% of deaths and 97% of hospitalizations. Have some common sense, people.”
“Thank you to Keys Energy for immediately sending out information about the power outage early Saturday. Considering that it was from Key West to Homestead, I expected it to last a long time so was pleased when it was back within a relatively short time.”
“I’m a server on Duval. I bet I’ve heard no less than 50 times this week, ‘I’m no sheep, I won’t have a shot.’ I’m out of here. Locals be smart — the tourons don’t give a damn about you.”
“We have a 2.5-hour blackout. Key Energy has a Twitter feed that is supposed to provide information on what is happening, but all it does is promote Keys Energy. Nothing after hours of being down.”
“I saw the large tax increases planned by the city and county. As the owner of six homes that are rented to locals, my tenants will now be facing a rent increase they can’t afford. I guess I should just make them vacation rentals. So much for keeping housing ‘affordable.’”
“Oh, my God! Here we go with the COVID-19 paranoia again. Seriously? When will this ever end? The administration didn’t hit its promised ‘goal,’ they made way too much vaccine, there is no money for Big Pharm to give it to other countries, so get ready for your third shot? No.”
“Arrest website reads: drugs, DUI, drugs, battery, drugs, DUI, battery; most from the Miami area. City and county are like ‘nothing to see here.’”
“Stop misinformation and lies. COVID cases are again on the rise in Key West. Provincetown is a cautionary tale for breakthrough infection of vaccinated members of the community. Please take action now to protect our children and those who support our economy year-round — locals!”
“OK, it took weeks but I finally managed to attach a train horn to the back of my bicycle. Look for me on Olivia Street going my normal 8 mph and all I can say is, ‘Bring it!’”