“To the person who stole the three-wheel bike in the 2800 block of Seidenberg, you’re a real piece of work. You stole a 10-year-old bike from a 75-year-old veteran on Social Security on Veterans Day. Way to go.”
“Just in case your head is in the sand or someplace else: The COVID cases are increasing nationally. The ability of vaccines to prevent disease wanes with time, however, they still prevent more severe disease. That’s why we have boosters.”
“I guess it’s time to move our Veterans Day Parade. It was sad to see the huge groups of drunks, chanting slurs about our Commander in Chief and disrespecting the parade. The powerboat crowd is clearly more important than veterans, so just get on with it and move the parade.”
“Last Sunday at the Key West airport, the crowds were so dense that I was afraid of another ‘Astroworld.’ The County Commission needs to take control to ensure that nobody gets crushed. This debacle has already ruined what was at one time a pleasant Key West experience.”
“I’ve been going to Fantasy Fest for 25 years and can attest it has declined to the point I’m embarrassed to tell anyone I live in Key West. Let the craziness end already. Just put the dog down!”
“No one likes to be bullied. Vaccine mandates are a mistake. Yes, you have the right to remain unvaxxed — that doesn’t make it the right thing to do. The higher the vaccination rate, the sooner we can return to ‘normal.’ Do your bit for others, if not yourself.”
“In all prior years, residents paid a flat fee ($10, later $20) to participate in the residential parking plan; no sales tax was assessed. This year, residents pay a sales tax. How is the present plan different from all other plans?”
“2021 will mark the year when the Key West airport will rank among the top 90 U.S. airports for total passenger traffic and among the top 50 for total aircraft takeoffs and landings. We decided that cruise ships have gone too far. We need to do the same for aircraft.”
“To the Voicer who thinks Florida law requires bikes to be on the sidewalk: not true. Read Section 319.2065, FL Statutes. Bikes are allowed on the sidewalk but must yield to pedestrians.”