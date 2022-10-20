Because it’s unlikely that his name will be publicly remembered for long, it’s worth pausing to consider the grisly murder of Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh in the West Bank city of Hebron. Every murder is an outrage and a tragedy, and many murders involve a larger story. In this case, it’s one that too few people are willing to tell.

Murkhiyeh (some news accounts transliterate his surname as Marhia) was a 25-year-old gay Palestinian man who had been living for two years in Israel and had filed papers for resettlement in Canada. An acquaintance, Natali Farah, described him to the newspaper Haaretz as “a pleasant and sensitive guy, always appreciative and grateful. He had goals he sought to achieve in life, he found a good job and it seemed like it was all going to work out for him.”