Brittney Griner fumbled an electrifying opportunity to advance the standing of the LGBTQ community and the Women’s National Basketball Association. Taking inspiration from Sydney Carton substituting himself for Charles Darnay to die at the guillotine in “A Tale of Two Cities,” Griner could have insisted that former Marine Paul Whelan jump to the front of the wrongly imprisoned queue and be released before herself. She could have explained that the former Marine had risked that last full measure of devotion to defend herself and all Americans from foreign aggression and has been consigned to a Russian dungeon on concocted charges of espionage since June 2020. Whelan was the more deserving of release by any moral yardstick.

If Griner had displayed such gallantry, she would have become an instant LGBTQ icon and global celebrity. It was an opportunity for a turning point in history that didn’t turn. It proves likes of Nelson Mandela or Martin Luther King Jr. are as rare as unicorns.