You know you’re a serious economics nerd when you’re waiting on pins and needles for the latest JOLTS — Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — results. Well, I am and I was. As it turned out, there wasn’t much news in the report released recently. But there has been a lot of news over the past few months, most of it good.

I wrote about JOLTS last month. It’s a survey that tracks, um, job openings and labor turnover — that is, movements into and out of the workforce. So it gives a sort of dynamic picture of what’s happening in the job market, supplementing measures like the unemployment rate.