A little-noticed, slow-moving crisis has been infecting states, counties and towns across the country, leaving governments unable to fulfill their most basic functions.

In Indianapolis, trash isn’t getting picked up. In Jefferson County, Colorado, potholes aren’t being patched. In Franklin County, Wisconsin, school bus routes have been canceled. In Florida, prisons are having trouble operating and called in the National Guard for help. In Missouri, Medicaid enrollment forms are waiting months to get processed. And here in Richland County, South Carolina, a project to connect rural homes to a public sewer system was delayed.