Volodymyr Zelenskyy made headlines again recently by firing a deputy infrastructure minister suspected of bribery.

“I want this to be clear: There will be no return to what used to be in the past,” the Ukrainian president said, referring to his country’s richly deserved reputation for corruption. The minister is suspected of being part of a group that was taking bribes in exchange for equipment and machinery purchasing contracts. Zelenskyy followed up the next day by forbidding government officials from traveling abroad for non-governmental purposes, presumably to hinder them from stashing any ill-gotten gains abroad but also to reassure international donors that they have an honest and reliable partner.