If one definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result, then rebuilding some devastated parts of Florida just as they were before Hurricane Ian would be truly insane.

The instinct to restore exactly what was lost has an emotional logic. But a short-term attempt to salve the grief of people in devastated communities only sets them up to be flattened once again. It would be wiser to turn Ian into an opportunity to reimagine Florida’s climate-vulnerable cities, turning them into a vision of the resilient future, rather than a doomed monument to an unrecoverable past.