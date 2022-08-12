In America’s clash between information and disinformation, the facts just won a rare round: Alex Jones conceded that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012, which he had repeatedly told millions of readers of his alt-right website Infowars was “a hoax” perpetrated by “actors,” was, in point of fact, “100% real.”

He told this truth on the witness stand in a defamation lawsuit, but only after lying multiple times under oath and only after failing to produce documents and to testify at earlier trials. He told this truth only after the plaintiffs’ lawyer revealed that Jones’ lawyer had inadvertently emailed him several hundred gigabytes of Jones’ cellphone records, suggesting that Jones had perjured himself on the stand, apparently lying even about his own lies and knowingly withholding crucial evidence in defamation lawsuits brought against him.