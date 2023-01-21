What makes the recent violence and destruction in Brasilia so deeply shocking is that we saw it here first. Instead of serving as a model of democracy, the United States has given the world lessons in denying election results and stoking popular disappointment into nihilistic rage.

It was impossible to witness the trashing of Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court and not immediately think of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Both uprisings followed presidential elections in which far-right populists refused to acknowledge their defeats. Both involved planning and organization. Both saw the desecration of buildings that are sacred symbols of national identity and pride — and vicious, bloody attacks against police officers struggling vainly to keep the peace.