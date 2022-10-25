How I will miss Angela Lansbury. Almost 97 years old at her recent death, and the source of so many indelible performances — a body of work that could see you from the cradle (“Beauty and the Beast”) to the end of life (“A Little Night Music”) and even beyond (“Blithe Spirit,” in which she won a Tony for playing an eccentric medium). She left a memorable character at every stage of life, sometimes, indeed, skipping a step forward, as when she played the mother of a man just three years her junior in “The Manchurian Candidate.”

Of course, her most famous turn was as the novelist-cum-detective Jessica “J.B.” Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote,” the world’s coziest murder-mystery show, which ran from 1984 to 1996. As Fletcher, Lansbury is so effortlessly likable, such a supportive listener and present friend that you can see why everyone is so eager to have her around, even knowing that issuing her an invitation almost certainly means dooming one of your inner circle to death.