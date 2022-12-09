Are federal judges violating the Constitution when they hire their law clerks? It sure looks as though the Supreme Court is about to rule that many are — which would be a grave mistake.

For new law graduates, there’s no job more prestigious than clerking for a federal judge. The position generally lasts just a year, but the credential endures a lifetime. Depending on the level of clerkship, elite law firms pay bonuses to former clerks approaching $500,000 — on top of six-figure salaries. It matters who lands these jobs; securing a coveted clerkship is part of the pipeline to success — in government, academia and the private sector.